Wakefield firm makes Adam's dream come true

A youngster who suffers from cerebral palsy had his bedroom transformed into his very own play haven - all thanks to a Wakefield firm.

Implay, which designs soft play equipment for children, was contacted by the parents of two-year-old Adam Boyce.

Adam Boyce enjoying his newly-kitted out bedroom.

Parents Shane and Danni, who live in Ireland, wanted Implay to help transform Adam's bedroom into somewhere he could stimulate his arms and legs to aid his condition.

And the company, based at Chantry Bridge, quickly got to work to design the ideal play area for the youngster.

Neal Spencer, Managing Director at Implay, says that the company just wanted to make Adam’s dream bedroom a reality.

He said: "Adam’s parents got in touch about fitting out his bedroom as a soft play area so he could climb and crawl safely.

Adam Boyce enjoying his newly-kitted out bedroom.

"They hoped this would stimulate his arms and legs.

"We designed the space together and even printed the name of Adam’s favourite football team (Manchester United) on the side of the ball pit as an extra surprise.

"Everything is custom-made right here in Wakefield.

"It’s great to see our locally-made soft play sculptures playing a part in his progress.

"It was an absolute pleasure to be able to help in some way."

Adam's mum Danni said: "It's definitely got Adam's seal of approval!

"The Implay team have been amazing helping us.

"They even went out of their way to write Manchester United (Adam's favourite football team) on the ball pit.

"He's showing great progress and we hope the room will make a massive difference."