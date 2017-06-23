Wakefield Hospice staged Lights on the Lake

Hundreds of people took part in Wakefield Hospice’s Lights on the Lake event.

Rafts loaded with candles were floated on the water at Pugneys last Saturday. The candles were dedicated in return for a donation to the hospice.

Amanda Parkinson, her fiancé Luke Newton and Luke’s son Alfie were among those who took part.

Amanda, who works for Minster Law which sponsored the event, said: “Wakefield Hospice is close to many of our employees’ hearts and they have strong personal connections through the hospice caring for their loved ones. This year even more so for myself as they cared for my fiancé’s friend shortly before he passed away. The event itself is amazing and the atmosphere just fantastic.”

Her fiancé, Luke Newton, said: “I lost a close friend earlier this year and Wakefield Hospice was there to provide care in his time of need. The hospice staff work tirelessly to ensure all their patients are treated appropriately and provide much needed comfort to their families. I sponsored a candle in loving memory of my friend. It is a truly moving and beautiful event which is a very fitting tribute to those we have lost.”