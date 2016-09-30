Wakefield Lit Fest - what’s on?

There are three days left of this year’s Wakefield Lit Fest.

And the festival finale offers poems, performances and creative activities for people of all ages.

Here are some of the highlights:

Friday 30 September

- Speaking Volumes and A Firm of Poets invite you to the Red Shed as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations and present a diverse evening of ranting poetry called Stand Up and Spit. Join host Matt Abbott with Janine Booth, Ralph Dartford, Helen Mort and Tim Wells for an evening of poems that appeal to all and pack a political punch. It begins at 7.30pm and costs £6.

- At Westgate Chapel, Ali Bullivent performs a new lyrical song commissioned by the National Coal Mining Museum based on the work of writer of coal mining stories Sid Chaplin. The free event runs from 6pm until 7pm.

Saturday 1 October

- Drop in to Lightwaves Leisure and Community Centre on Saturday for a one-day festival of reading and writing with free events and activities for all the family including children’s storytelling with Manasamitra, poetry and dance, and a performance of a new comedy Reservoir Rami currently in development by Wakefield writer Azar Ashraf.

- Enjoy alternative remedies for your heart and mind with the Emergency Poet at Trinity Walk.

- See rugby league legends at the Red Shed.

- Discover hidden treasures from a collection of rare books at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

- Enjoy an afternoon of words, music and dance presented by Women’s Writes.

- Or join William Thirsk-Gaskill and pals for an evening of spoken word performance at the Cluntergate Centre in Horbury.

- Take a trip down the corridors of Westminster as award-winning and bestselling author and MP Alan Johnson talks about his third memoir The Long and Winding Road with BBC Radio Leeds presenter Andrew Edwards followed by a book signing.

Sunday 2 October

- Get hints, tips and inside knowledge from the Society of Young Publishers in a free event at The Arthouse that tells you all you need to know about getting in to publishing.

- See the Coalshed Poets at the National Coal Mining Museum.

- Get creative at Nostell Priory with a special day of open books and creative crafts.

- Or drop in and see the Walton Community Choir perform at St Paul’s Church.

- See the festival out in style on Sunday evening at Unity Works Major Hall as festival favourite Roger McGough returns to Wakefield for a relaxed evening of readings from selected poems, some old, some new, some topical followed by a book signing.

To find out more and book tickets, visit www.wakefieldlitfest.org.uk