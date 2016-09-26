Wakefield Lit Fest - what’s on today?

Wakefield Lit Fest is in its fourth day.

And there’s lots going on for people to enjoy, from book binding to film screenings.

Here’s a round up of some of the highlights.

Monday 26th September

- Join Wakefield’s own Black Horse Poets tonight for a relaxed evening of readings with regular performers and a few new faces. Everyone welcome from 7.30pm to 9pm at Westgate Studios.

- Step back in time with a special screening of the 1963 classic film Billy Liar, directed by John Schlesinger and based on the novel by Keith Waterhouse. This comedy is sure to raise a few smiles - pop down to the Mechanics’ Theatre for 7.30pm.

- Also tonight, Wakefield Cathedral opens it’s doors for an after hours history walk and talk. Visitors can see part of the cathedral normally hidden behind closed doors. It begins at 7.30pm and no booking required.

To see the full programme, visit www.wakefieldlitfest.org.uk/