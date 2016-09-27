Wakefield Lit Fest - what’s on today?

Wakefield Lit Fest is in full swing.

Today’s offering of literary activities includes children’s story time, a quiz night and poetry evenings.

Below is a round up of some of the other highlights.

Tuesday 27th September

- Hear author and veteran journalist, Paul Routledge at the National Coal Mining Museum tonight at 7.30pm as he reads from his anthology of writing from coalfield communities, Lit from the Pit as well as readings from contributions he received through his Daily Mirror column.

- Join Yorkshire-born business woman Kate Hardcastle for an insightful talk and Q&A with BBC Look North business correspondent Danni Hewson. Kate is a well known TV business expert and this session focuses on how to get the most from your customers. It is a free event which runs from 6pm until 7.15pm at Unity Minor Hall.

To see the full programme of events, visit www.wakefieldlitfest.org.uk