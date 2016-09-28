Wakefield Lit Fest - what’s on today?

Here is the round up for Lit Fest events for today:

Today is a busy day for Lit Fest as the festival joins forces with Wakefield Artwalk - a bi-monthly event where venues across Wakefield come alive with a variety of visual arts and crafts, live music, and performances and is a great opportunity to explore the city!

Take a tour of Wakefield Cathedral with a free Walk and Talk to discover this fascinating building - see the crypt, Nave and medieval Quire, 11.30am-12.30pm and 2.30pm-3.30pm, free no need to book. Later tonight, the cathedral also hosts writer Geoff Dibb who’ll give a free talk about Oscar Wilde and his travels in West Yorkshire, 7.30-8.30pm.

Over at Westgate Studios, Sarah Cobham invites poets, storytellers, musicians and photographers to Creative Fusion from 1-3pm, to respond to artwork on display by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Andrew Edwards, followed by an ‘in conversation’ event with Andrew as he chats informally about his photographs, 7.30-8.30pm.

Laughter really is the best best medicine so pop over to the Ridings Shopping Centre at 1pm and 3pm for a healthy dose of Dr Theatre’s Marvellous Medicine Show with HQ Arts - free, drop in and see 30 minutes of fast paced action from Dr Theatre. Over at Hemsworth Art and Community Academy takepart in a free workshop called Crate Stories, create your own stories and poems about journeys and have them displayed.

Wakefield artwalk is brimming with events for the curiously minded, pop along to The Hepworth Wakefield as it hosts artist Stephen Sutcliffe in conversation to discuss the influences behind his newly commissioned video installation based on the play, The Contractor by Wakefield-born playwright and novelist, David Storey - 4.30pm, tickets £8.

Fun and free events are happening all across the city including Threshold: Songs and Stories of Hospitality by Schwa at Wakefield Library - an evening of stories and song with cake (and sherry) to warm the cockles, 6-7.15pm, see Dreaming Across the Wakefield at the Arthouse, with music and artwork that present a poetic guide for dreamers with surreal visions and fantasies including the Bretton follies, 7-9pm.

If you’re staying out late, see Wakefield-based singer-songwriter, Max Lilleyman at Unity Works Cafe Bar who’ll present his song cycle with music and poetry, 8.45-10pm.

Over in Pontefract, our festival partners are hosting Knocked Down By A Feather with Allan Agar in conversation followed by a screening of the 1983 Challenge Cup Final, Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC, 7.30pm at the Tap and Barrel.