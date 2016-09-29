Wakefield Lit Fest - what’s on today?

Here is the round up for Lit Fest events for today:

Annabel Pitcher: Meet Wakefield-born Annabel Pitcher, the prize-winning and bestselling author of My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece as she talks about her third Young Adult novel, Silence is Goldfish, at Wakefield Library this afternoon, 5.30pm-6.30pm. It’s a free event.

Lit Quiz! Test your literary knowledge from chic lit to crime, satire to science fiction with a Lit Quiz at Unity Works Cafe Bar. Grab a team (up to six people per team) and pop along tonight at 7.30pm. It’s only £5 per person and all money raised goes to charity.

28 Shots by Nathan Birkinshaw: Experience a slice of life with narratives from the Merrie City as Nathan Birkinshaw presents a verbatim piece of theatre that explores our collective relationship with alcohol - Unity Works Minor Hall, 7.30pm, pay what you can.

For more Lit Fest information and to see whats happening this weekend, visit the website www.wakefieldlitfest.org.uk