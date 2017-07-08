Wakefield man who downloaded more than 1,300 child abuse images given suspended sentence

A man who downloaded more than 1,300 indecent images of children as young as five-years-old has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Leeds Crown Court heard police armed with a search warrant raided 43-year-old Craig Hough’s home on Duke of York Street, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, on November 30 2016.

Officers discovered a total of 1,311 indecent images of children after seizing a computer and two external hard drives.

A total of 29 of the images were classified as being in the most serious Category A while 16 were Category B and 1,266 were Category C.

Prosecutor, Clara Riordan said the images were mainly of girls aged between five and 15.

Miss Riordan said Hough used search terms including “baby porn” and “lolita.”

Miss Riordan said Hough made admissions during a police interview in May, adding: “He recognised that his actions were wrong and he knew the law in relation to possession. He said he felt totally disgusted by his actions and felt ashamed.”

Hough, who has no previous convictions, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children.

Hough, who was not represented, told the court: “I would just like to apologise for all the trouble I have caused. I’m truly sorry for what I did.”

Recorder Richard Woolfall told him: “I note that you are suffering from depression and are concerned about being publicly shamed. I’m just persuaded that the inevitable custodial sentence can be suspended.”

Recorder Woolfall handed Hough a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to undertake a 30-day activity requirement and do 150-hours unpaid work. Hough’s name will be on the sex offender register for 10 years.