Wakefield mum bids for swimsuit model crown

A Wakefield mum has been selected to take part in a national swimsuit modelling contest.

Stephanie Wilkins, 30, will bid for the Miss Swimsuit UK title at heats in Newcastle at the end of the month, ahead of the final in September.

The ring girl and model, who has two children - Joshua, 10, and Faith, seven - will compete wearing swimwear and a gown supplied by one of her sponsors, Trinity Bridal Boutique.

Stephanie is a keen swimmer and fitness fanatic who regularly appears ringside at boxing and MMA events.