Wakefield Mumbler website aims to bring district’s families together

AN online parenting community has been launched in the city ‘to take the stress out of family life’.

Wakefield Mumbler aims to support families by providing relevant local information for free. At its core Mumbler is about supporting local families and bringing together parents and carers from across the district. The hope is to create a sense of community for families in Wakefield and a safe place to discuss all things about family-life.

Wakefield Mumbler’s founder Heather Sweeney said: “I’m so excited to launch the Mumbler website and community in Wakefield.

“As a mum myself I know the daily challenges that parents face. I created the business network to help support other parents like me.

“So I’m really passionate about making it a place where families can easily access the local information they need and to find a welcoming platform where they are free to ask for recommendations for groups, services, advice for family problems, ideas for days out and everything else in between.

“I hope Mumbler will take the stress out of family life for others in Wakefield, as Harrogate Mumbler did for me as a new mum in Harrogate.”

The social media savvy mum-of-one also works part-time as a teacher as well as running her new business as a franchisee. It is already proving popular.

She said: “I’m so pleased with how quickly Mumbler is growing. I’m getting lots of great feedback and I hope every parent in the city will join us no matter what your situation.”

For more information visit wakefield.mumbler.co.uk.