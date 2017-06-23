Wakefield offers help to London

Charities and community activists in the city have been offering their support to people affected by tragic events in London.

Penny Appeal, the Wakefield-based humanitarian charity, sent volunteers to the capital following the devastating fire and loss of life at Grenfell Tower.

They handed out food, clothes, toiletries and hygiene products after people were made homeless in the aftermath of the blaze.

Penny Appeal was among organisations working with the Red Cross at Westway Sports Centre, providing food for survivors and aid volunteers.

Aamer Naeem, chief executive of the Wood Street charity, said: “We have a team on the ground, including our Head of Programmes and are coordinating with local partners including Ealing Council who have set up an assessment centre to give support to the residents of Grenfell tower.

“We have provided them with six air circulation and fan units for the building to keep people cool during this hot spell of weather.”

Candles and flowers have been placed in streets surrounding the tower in the Royal Borugh of Kensington and Chelsea, along with pictures and appeals for information about missing people.

Officially, 79 people are presumed dead but the final figure could be higher.

Mr Naeem said: “We are now also collecting the stories of the survivors and community in order to ensure the voices of those affected are heard in the corridors of power.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has apologised for failures in the disaster response. Questions are being raised over safety at the tower and multiple fire concerns raised by people living there.

Support is also being offered after an attack on worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park left one dead and nine injured early on Monday. Wakefield Community activist Usman Ali said: “Our thoughts and feelings are with those who have been affected by this horrendous terrorist attack.”

A show of solidarity for people affected by the events in London will be held at 4pm on Saturday at the Jamia Masjid Park Hill Lane, Eastmoor.