Wakefield’s cafe of the year for 2017

The nominations have been announced for the Wakefield Express’s Cafe of the Year for 2017.

We have 21 cafes from across the district for you to chose from. Which one is your favourite?

All you need to do is to buy this Friday’s Wakefield Express, look at the competition form on page four and pick one of these...

1, Beans, 178 Westerton Road, Tingley, WF3 1AE.

2, Cafe 19, 19A The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QE.

3, Cafe Latte & Sandwich Bar, Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HW.

4, Cafe Vie, New Street, Ossett, WF5 8BH.

5, Caffe Capri, Cluntergate, Horbury, WF4 5AG.

6, Duchniak’s Coffee Shop & Restaurant, 212-214 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UF.

7, Fortythree Cafe, 43 Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7EE.

8, Fresh Revolution, Unit 6b, Headway Business Park, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7AZ.

9, Gem’s Bistro, 45 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF.

10, Julie’s Kitchen, 122 Bradford Road, East Ardsley, WF3 2JL.

11, Just Sandwiches, 15A Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL.

12, Kings Way Cafe, 13-15 Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.

13, Marmalade on the Square, 21 The Bullring, Wakefield, WF1 1HB.

14, Monty’s Cafe, Agbrigg & Belle Vue Community Centre, 2C Montague St, Wakefield, WF1 5BB.

15, Neptune Diner, 5-7 Westmorland Street, Wakefield, WF1 1PN.

16, Seed Room, New Road, Horticentre, Overton, WF4 4RG.

17, Stanley Cafe, 80 Lime Pit Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DF.

18, Stork Lodge Tea Room, 14 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8PP.

19, Susie Q’s, 279 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DB.

20, The Old Cottage Tea Rooms, 32 Queen Street, Horbury, WF4 6LP.

21, The Spring, 299 Barnsley Road, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6EG.