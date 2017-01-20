Wakefield’s Penny Appeal brings cheer to the elderly

Volunteers from Wakefield-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal have been tackling the issue of loneliness among the elderly in the region.

The latest visit by the Penny Appeal, from Wood Street, was to the Well Springs Nursing Home in Bradford. They took entertainer Paul Whitehead whose classic tunes got residents singing and dancing along.

Sarah Ashraf, UK programmes officer at the Penny Appeal said: “Winter can be a difficult time for older people, particularly those with mobility issues. With these social gatherings we want to provide older people with a positive environment where they can have company, enjoy themselves and engage in conversation with young Muslims.

“During our visit we had a chance to talk, at length, with the residents about their lives. We listened to their fascinating stories and were pleased to be given the opportunity to raise their spirits.”

And Aamer Naeem, chief executive officer of Penny Appeal, explained that Penny Appeal would be increasing its efforts.

He said: “These visits are vital in tackling loneliness. Our dedicated UK team will be providing more support, right across the region and throughout the UK, to vulnerable communities, families and individuals.

“We will be reaching out to the poor, hard to reach and disadvantaged, to work with them and best meet their needs in a practical and effective way.”