Wakefield’s Trinity Walk gives you the chance of a makeover

Dark nights and cold weather aren’t cause for celebration – usually.

But they are good reasons to buy a whole new wardrobe – and there’s no better way than getting someone else to pay.

AFTERWARDS: Becky Morris after her makeover.

That’s where Trinity Walk shopping centre and the Express come in with their now famous Wakey Up Your Wardrobe competition.

Every month we choose a winner who’ll get to experience a VIP day all about them.

With £250 to spend at Trinity Walk courtesy of the shopping centre, your own professional stylist, Liz Clothier, a makeover at Debenhams, a hair restyle at award-winning Room:97 and evening meal worth £50 at Handmade Burger Co. you’ll have a day you’ll never forget.

Plus you’ll be the star of your own Express photoshoot at the end of the day.

Wakey Up Your Wardrobe

There are now more than 60 stores at the shopping centre, with everywhere from H&M, Topshop and Dorothy Perkins to Pandora, New Look and River Island.

Entering is fast and easy. Just collect two unique voucher codes in the Express from different weeks’ editions and then tell us why you or a lucky other should be chosen as a winner. Be honest and the more details, the better.

And who wants a free drink at Debenhams? Everyone who enters can claim a free coffee at the department store at Trinity Walk. Enter the competition before 5pm on Friday November 4 by going to www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefield-express-competition/.