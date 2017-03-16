Wakefield Trinity puts its history on the web

Legends and current players gathered for the launch of a new website dedicated to Wakefield Trinity’s heritage.

www.trinityheritage.co.uk was unveiled at the Beaumont Legal Stadium in Belle Vue last Friday.

Trinity captain Danny Kirmond and first team squad member Jordan Crowther were joined at the launch by Trinity legends, Neil Fox, Ken Rollin and Ian Brooke.

The site, designed by SRCreative, showcases photographs dating back to the 1890s, images of programmes from the 1930s to present day as well as a host of Trinity related memorabilia. The site also features complete player records and club honours.

Club historian Lee Robinson has been the driving force behind this six-month project and has for many years painstakingly collated and archived the history of the famous Rugby League club.

The club has worked closely with its Foundation and Trinity Heritage to secure funding from Cape UK, Arts Council England’s Bridge Organisation for Yorkshire and the Humber, through a partnership with RL Cares.

Trinity Learning Zone manager Jo Kelly said: “The Wakefield Trinity Heritage website is something the club has wanted to do for a long time and funding provided by Cape UK, and the partnership with RL Cares has enabled us to complete the site and achieve our goal.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Lee Robinson, our club historian, for all his hard work and the many hours he has spent loading the information on to the website. Also we would like to express our thanks to him for his generosity and willingness to share his archives with everyone.”