Wakefield Trinity shirt auction raised £152 for peregrine project

The auction of Wakefield Trinity skipper Danny Kirmond’s playing jersey raised £152 for the city’s peregrine falcon project.
The money - three times the reserve price - will go toward the running costs of the webcam inside the peregrines’ nest on Wakefield Cathedral.
Birdwatcher Mr Kirmond, a keen supporter of Wakefield Naturalists’ Society’s falcon nesting scheme, offered his 2016 home shirt as a fundraiser.
The autographed number 12 shirt was put on Internet auction site eBay, with a reserve price of £50. Bidding closed on Sunday night.
Peregrine project leader Francis Hickenbottom said: “Thanks to Mr Kirmond the shirt auction raised enough to maintain webcam streaming for about six weeks.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Wakefield Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.