Wakefield Trinity shirt auction raised £152 for peregrine project

The auction of Wakefield Trinity skipper Danny Kirmond’s playing jersey raised £152 for the city’s peregrine falcon project.

The money - three times the reserve price - will go toward the running costs of the webcam inside the peregrines’ nest on Wakefield Cathedral.

Birdwatcher Mr Kirmond, a keen supporter of Wakefield Naturalists’ Society’s falcon nesting scheme, offered his 2016 home shirt as a fundraiser.

The autographed number 12 shirt was put on Internet auction site eBay, with a reserve price of £50. Bidding closed on Sunday night.

Peregrine project leader Francis Hickenbottom said: “Thanks to Mr Kirmond the shirt auction raised enough to maintain webcam streaming for about six weeks.”