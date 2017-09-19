Wakefield Trinity stadium saga still not resolved

The future of Wakefield Trinity remains uncertain seven weeks after a deadline passed for the club to confirm stadium plans for next season.

No progress had been made on plans for a community stadium at Newmarket Lane when club chairman Michael Carter had to give Rugby League bosses a crucial update on July 31.

Mr Carter is reportedly considering whether Trinity will stay at Belle Vue or move to Dewsbury and could make a decision imminently.

And Wakefield Council is expected to make an announcement on the Newmarket Lane situation tomorrow, according to council leader Peter Box.

Discussion have also been held with Belle Vue owner 88m Group over a possible deal for Trinity to stay there.

But staying at Belle Vue would have to be signed off again by Rugby League bosses, who previously warned that permission to remain there could not simply keep being extended.

An RFL spokesman said: “We are in close contact with all relevant parties and the board will make a decision on any dispensation requested in due course.”

Developer Yorkcourt was drawing up plans for the 10,000-seater Newmarket Lane stadium, which would have Trinity as its anchor tenant.

But a planning row saw the deal stall over the summer.

Parties to the stadium agreement would be the club, Yorkcourt, Wakefield Council and a community trust set up to get the facility built.