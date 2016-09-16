Wakefield Trinity Wildcats stars serve up a treat

Diners at the Wetherby Whaler in Wakefield were treated to some celebrity service when players from Super League side Wakefield Trinity Wildcats popped in to lend a helping hand.

Joe Arundel, Reece Lyne and Scott Anderson covered the lunch shift at the Calder Island restaurant where they helped seat customers, take orders and serve up food on Monday this week.

The trio were joined by Wildcats mascot, Daddy Cool, along with the Wetherby Whaler’s own mascot, Wally.

Phillip Murphy, managing director of the Wetherby Whaler Group, said: “It was great to have the players in and the customers really seemed to enjoy it. Daddy Cool and the boys were really great, posing for photographs and signing autographs.

“I was really impressed with how well they did, so if the rugby career doesn’t work out, we’ll always have a place for them here.”

Wakefield Wildcats and the restaurant have enjoyed close links for sometime.

Members of the team are regulars at the restaurant often tucking into a favourite of haddock and chips.

First team player Scott Anderson said: “We had a great time helping out at Wetherby Whaler and we hope the fans enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Daddy Cool has been sponsored by the restaurant in the past, as part of the firm’s efforts to support sport in the area.

Players have also been part of competitions run for fans and diners of the restauant to win a meal with them.

Super fan Catherine Wilkinson, from Wakefield, scooped a prize meal for four at the restaurant with Wildcats captain Danny Kirmond and Nick ‘Scrutes’ Scruton after winning one of the competitions last March.

The Wetherby Whaler group has five fish and chip restaurants across the area in Guiseley, Wetherby, Wakefield, York and Pudsey.

Phillip and Janine Murphy began trading in fish and chips in 1969 in Tadcaster,Selby, 20 years ago before buying the original Wetherby Whaler.

It continued to expand with it acquiring sites in Pudsey, York and Wakefield.

The restaurant has also been able to claim second place in our own recent Chippy of the year contest, with first place going to the Barrucuda Fisheries in Ossett.

