Wakefield university centre strikes deal with Rugby League club

Sports students are to be given access to facilities at Featherstone Rovers as part of a deal struck between the club and Wakefield College.

Staff from the college’s University Centre’s sports higher education programmes will teach courses at the club’s LD Nutrition Stadium.

College bosses at the new university centre in Wakefield, are eager to give students the chance to learn in a professional sports workplace and chose Rovers’ home for the partnership.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to welcome the University Centre to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“For them to choose to come here over other facilities in the area says a great deal in terms of where we are at and the progress being made.

“We have been in talks since January and what has been evident through our discussions is Wakefield College’s desire to promote and deliver a high-class education experience, which the top-quality facilities we have here will provide.

“Staff from the college have seen the work we have done in 2017 and wanted in.

“They believe in the direction the club is heading.

Director of higher education at the University Centre, Clare Hagerup, added: “We are really excited about our partnership with Featherstone Rovers.

“Our shared ethos of investing in our communities to enable people to be the best they can be, is something of which we are really proud.

Shaun Cook, head of sport for Wakefield College said: “What we are doing here with Featherstone Rovers is bringing higher level skills training into the community to make it more accessible.”