Wakefield woman jailed after being found with £230k of cocaine

A woman has been jailed for five years after being found with cocaine worth around £230,000.

Kimberley Tate, 27, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs after police discovered the haul in a vehicle she was driving last year.

She pleaded not guilty, claiming she thought she was transporting stolen cosmetics and did not know the items were drugs.

But she was convicted, and sent to prison, following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Officers from the Blackpool Roads Policing Unit stopped the Renault Twingo she was driving on the west bound carriageway of the M55 motorway on November 17, 2016.

They found 2kg of high purity cocaine in the boot. It had a wholesale value of between £80k and £100k and a street value of around £230k.

Tate, of Henderson Avenue, Wakefield, was arrested, alongside a 25-year-old woman, also from Wakefield, who was later released without charge.

Investigations revealed it was the second of two visits Tate had made to Blackpool that day.

Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “When Tate was stopped she was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine which would undoubtedly have brought misery to the streets of Blackpool and which have now been taken out of circulation.

“I hope this sentence will send a message that the supply and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in Lancashire, and we will continue to target, and deal with proportionately and robustly, those who put our communities at risk in this way.”