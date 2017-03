A walk being held this afternoon will raise funds in memory of a little boy.

Levi Ringer, a pupil at Stanley St Peter’s School, was six when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August 2006.

He died weeks later.

His family launched Levi’s Star charity in his memory and will be taking a walk to raise funds today (Saturday) at 1pm at Newmillerdam. Meet in the car park.