War horse plan gets £50,000 boost

A project to create a giant war horse statue in honour of those who lost their lives during the First World War has been given a cash boost.

Featherstone Town Council were last week allocated £50,000 from environmental body WREN for the lasting tribute. It will stand at the edge of Mill Pond Meadow in the town, and will also honour the area’s farming and mining history which relied on horses.

Featherstone town councillor Margaret Isherwood said: “We have a long way to go still but this is the first step, which will enable us to really set the project in motion.

“We are totally elated about it. The war horse project is something members of the town council all feel very strongly about. It’s going to be so important for the town and really put us on the map.

“It will be a fitting tribute to commemorate all those who gave their lives during the war.

“We want it to be something special, because what those men did when they went to war was something special and they deserve it. We are really excited now to get started.”

The majestic steel sculpture, designed by artist Sue Lipscombe of Cod Steaks, will be 20ft tall. It will be sited next to 350 memorial trees which have been planted to honour the life of each of the town’s fallen soldiers.

The money will cover the majority of costs for the project but more funding applications and requests for sponsorship will be submitted.

Town councillor Graham Isherwood said: “We think it is a unique project, there’s nothing else like it in the country, so it will be of national importance not just of importance for Featherstone.

“We want to thank WREN and to thank everyone who has supported us so far, including local schoolchildren. It truly has been a community venture and we want to keep it that way as the project develops.”