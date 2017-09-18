Warning after children found on market stall roof

Youths climbing onto the roof of an old market stalls have prompted police in Hemsworth to issue a warning about the risks involved.

Members of the South East Wakefield Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had been working with partners to clear up the town’s former market area at Kirkby Road.

And as officers patrolled the area, they spotted youngsters on the roof of the stalls.

PCSO Vanessa Young said on Thursday: “I know the old stands still remain and children tonight have been sat on the roof to one of them. Our officer was there and explained how unsafe they are and how they sway when weight is added.”

She urged parents to speak to children about the dangers of the stalls, adding: “They are unsafe, rusty and we all know the metal roof is stronger than skin.”

The Hemsworth market was moved to its current location on the precinct near to Home Bargains last year.