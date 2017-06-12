Warning after fires started in former sports centre

Police and firefighters have warned people starting fires in a former leisure centre that they are putting their lives at risk.

They said individuals had been entering Knottingley Sports Centre, which closed in February, and setting things on fire.

The Pontefract and Knottingley Neighbourhood Police Team said on Facebook: “Pontefract Fire and Rescue have issued a warning regarding recent events in the Knottingley Sports Centre and Swimming Pool where persons have been getting inside and setting fires.

“This is extremely dangerous, there is asbestos in the building.

“Asbestos is a dangerous substance and your life is at risk.

“The building is secured so please do not enter.”

The warnings comes a month after concerns were raised over vandalism at the site.

Wakefield Council, which shut the facility in a cost-cutting move, said it was in discussions with community groups about a potential takeover of the site.

If they cannot meet the financial criteria, the authority said it planned to start demolishing the building at the start of next month.