Warning after pensioner targeted by bogus callers

A vulnerable elderly man was targeted by bogus callers, who stole a large sum of cash from his bank account.

Police in Leeds are warning people to be on guard following the report of fraud against the man, who is in his 80s, in Morley last week.

The victim was targeted by someone claiming to work for a technology company on February 10.

The suspect said he needed the man’s account details in order to issue a £50 refund.

The man gave the information and, soon afterwards, a large amount of money was withdrawn from his account.

His bank alerted him and blocked further transactions on the account.

Police officers are advising residents not to give out their bank details over the phone, as they investigate the incident.

PC Matthew Sedgley, of Leeds District Policing, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident for the victim who had a large sum of money taken and we are doing all we can to trace who is responsible.

“Sadly these hoax and scam calls do take place occasionally, and we would always advise residents to be vigilant.

“It can be easy to be fooled by these callers who can be persuasive especially to elderly and vulnerable victims.

“We would urge members of the public not to give out their personal details over the phone, and to hang up if you are unsure of the identity of the caller or you suspect the caller may not be genuine.

“Advice on how to spot hoax callers can be found on the Citizens Advice Bureau website at www.adviceguide.org.uk and reports about fraud can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”