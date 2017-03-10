Warning after pet cat was ‘poisoned by paracetamol’

A heartbroken woman who says her cat was intentionally poisoned by paracetamol is warning other pet owners in her area.

Nicola Searby’s pet moggy, Patches, was left in agony hours after being let out from his home on Highfield Road, in Netherton.

Tragic: Patches had to be put to sleep.

The two-year-old collapsed, was shaking and suffered from fits.

After being rushed to the vets, they found Patches’ liver had been damaged beyond repair and the decision was eventually taken to put him to sleep.

Mrs Searby, said: “We’re positive it’s paracetamol poisoning so we had to put him to sleep. He would have died anyway.

“My husband and I are devastated that someone could do this.

“It seems that somebody has gone out of their way to maybe crush up pills and put it in food- it’s heartbreaking

“He was such a happy cat and so friendly.

“We’ve put posters around the area just to make people aware. We have got two other cats and we dare not let them out.

“I know some people don’t like cats.

“I’m so angry and upset, these people need to be caught.”

Having put an appeal on Netherton Village Group on Facebook, Mrs Searby says other nearby residents have since come forward to say they have lost pets to poisoning over the years.

Mrs Searby added: “If this is happening, then these people need flushing out, they need to be exposed because this is just awful.”