Warning issued over fake £5 notes - how to tell if yours is real

The Bank of England has issued a warning over potentially fake £5 being put into circulation. Here’s how to tell if yours is the real deal.

1. Check the see-through window

There is a large see-through window on the note. A clearly defined portrait of the Queen is printed on the window with the words ‘£5 Bank of England’ printed twice around the edge.

A finely detailed metallic image of the Elizabeth Tower is positioned over the window.

The foil is gold on the front of the note and silver on the back of the note. When the note is tilted a multicoloured rainbow effect can be seen. Around the edge of the window is a coloured border which changes from purple to green when the note is tilted. The £ symbol in the window also changes from purple to green. This effect can be seen on the front and back of the note.

2. Check the foil patches

On the front of the note, below the see-through window, is a silver foil patch.

When the note is tilted the word ‘Five’ changes to ‘Pounds’ and a multicoloured rainbow effect can be seen.

On the front of the note, above the see-through window, is a silver foil patch containing an image of the coronation crown which appears 3D.

When the note is tilted a multicoloured rainbow effect can be seen.

On the back of the note, there is a circular green foil patch which contains the word BLENHEIM. It is immediately behind the crown on the front.

4. Check the polymer and the raised print

The note is printed on polymer which is a thin and flexible plastic material. By running your finger across the front of the note you can feel raised print in areas such as the words ‘Bank of England’ and in the bottom right corner, around the number 5.

5. Check the print quality The printed lines and colours on the note are sharp, clear and free from smudges or blurred edges.

6. Check the microlettering

Using a magnifying glass, look closely at the lettering beneath the Queen’s portrait – you will see the value of the note written in small letters and numbers. Check the ultra-violet feature If you look at the front of the note under a good quality ultra-violet light, the number 5 appears in bright red and green whilst the background remains dull in contrast.