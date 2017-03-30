Warning to parents after yobs leave smashed glass at children’s playground

A woman has issued a warning to parents after discovering smashed glass at a children’s play area in South Elmsall.

Cassandra Fayth Fable Topliss, said she was walking through Langthwaite playground, behind Moorthorpe Asda, when she found the glass last week.

“It’s disgusting. It’s a children’s play area. It could lead to somebody getting hurt.” Cassandra Fayth Fable Topliss

She said “I was walking down the street with my dad and we had the dog with us.

“We passed through the park and I noticed that the swings looked like they had been messed with. We went over and it was my dad that pointed out that there was broken glass that somebody had tried to glue onto the slide and swings.”

Miss Toplis sent details of what she had seen to the Suspicious Activity SESKU Facebook group, and warned parents to be vigilant.

She said: “It’s disgusting. It’s a children’s play area. People will be going on there with their kids as young as two or three and not all parents are going to check all the equipment before their children start playing. It could lead to somebody getting hurt.”

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene at Wakefield Council, said: “As soon as we were made aware of reports of broken glass at Langthwaite play area a team went out and cleared it up from the floor.

“No evidence was found of glass having been glued on to equipment in the playground. If anyone does see anyone causing damage they should report it.”