Waste recycling centre to shut on Sunday

The Normanton household waste recycling centre will permanently close on Sunday.

The planning permission for the site at Welbeck expires in May and the facility needs to shut so it can be restored.

​Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “We ask residents to use our modern household waste recycling centres in Glass Houghton, Wakefield and South Kirkby which have been designed to handle and recycle more of our customers waste.

“We will continue to closely monitor the facilities and make extra skips made available if required.”

The authority said it will be monitoring the Welbeck site with covert CCTV to help deter flytipping.