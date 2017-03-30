Watch: Bird’s eye view of Leeds White Rose extension

Check out this bird’s eye footage of how the leisure extension at the White Rose centre is taking shape.

This drone footage was commissioned by the Centre bosses as it prepares to write another chapter in its story with the opening this autumn of a 65,000 sq ft leisure extension.

l

It will feature an 11-screen Cineworld cinema with IMAX technology, an outdoor play area and six new restaurants, including Wagamama, TGI Friday’s, Chiquito and Pizza Hut.

Next is also ploughing £6m into a new flagship Yorkshire store at the centre.

And, on top of that, council bosses have recently announced plans for a railway station at the White Rose, which already has 5,000 free parking spaces.