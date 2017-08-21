WATCH: Does this video capture a comet in Featherstone?

Have your say

A comet has been caught on camera in skies over Featherstone.

Moshe Ben Israel captured CCTV footage of a glowing light moving through the sky in Ackton at around 11.30pm on Friday night.

Video sent in by Moshe Ben Israel

He said: "A hedgehog triggered our CCTV. So I checked outside and spotted this comet fall straight down towards Ackton park area.

"I then checked CCTV and on the front to see if I caught it. You can see it fall towards the park at Ackton.

"It was very bright and fast."