WATCH: Does this video capture a comet in Featherstone?

A comet has been caught on camera in skies over Featherstone.
Moshe Ben Israel captured CCTV footage of a glowing light moving through the sky in Ackton at around 11.30pm on Friday night.
He said: "A hedgehog triggered our CCTV. So I checked outside and spotted this comet fall straight down towards Ackton park area.
"I then checked CCTV and on the front to see if I caught it. You can see it fall towards the park at Ackton.
"It was very bright and fast."
