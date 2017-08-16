WATCH: Teachers have time of their life in retirement video

Teachers at one Wakefield primary school had the time of their lives producing a Dirty Dancing spin off to mark the retirement of their deputy headteacher.

Staff at St Michael's Academy in Flanshaw had a ball miming and dancing to the film's theme song The Time of My Life for a humorous video to celebrate the end of term and say farewell to Cheryl Czajko.

Mrs Czajko has spent two decades at the school, since she first qualified as a teacher.

Key stage one leader Emma Hawkins had the idea for the video, which was presented to Mrs Czajko as part of her retirement celebrations and played to delighted pupils on their last day before the summer break.

Mrs Hawkins said: "I had seen other schools doing similar things and we wanted to create something special as Cheryl had been at St Michael's for 20 years... since she was a Newly Qualified Teacher.

"She has taken early retirement to spend time with her family.

"I also left St Michael's this time after a long time so I wanted to create something which would be a lasting memory for us all and to bring a smile as I knew everyone would be emotional."

The video was a surprise for Mrs Czajko - despite the fact she features in it.

Mrs Hawkins said: "I filmed it during the last few weeks of term and Cheryl even had a starring role as I told her it was for something else."