Water sports activities suspended at Pugneys over staffing issues

Wakefield Council is temporarily suspending water sports at Pugneys Country Park from this Monday.

The council says it has taken the difficult decision in the interests of the safety of its customers.

It has been unable to recruit the required number of suitably-qualified staff to provide adequate safety cover on the water.

Water sports activities will be taking place as normal over this weekend, June 10 and 11, but the water sports section of the park, which offers sailing, canoeing and windsurfing, will be temporarily suspended from Monday, June 12.

However, during this period people will still be able to hire pedalos at the weekends.

Sarah Pearson, acting corporate director of regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, said: “The health and safety of visitors to Pugneys will always be our main priority. Unfortunately, despite our efforts to try and recruit suitable staff we do not have enough qualified people to continue to provide the water based activities safely.

“We know this will be disappointing news for customers. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety must always come first.

“We are working with partners to look at future options and hope to be able to provide an update in July.”

The council is committed to developing the offer at Pugneys, which is popular with walkers, visitors to the nature reserve and with families.

Last year the popular Pirate-themed play area opened at the park.

The park remains open as usual.