Water sports back on at Pugneys

Water sports are to return to Pugneys Country Park this Saturday.

Water sports will be available on Saturdays, from 10am to 5pm and Sundays, from 10.30am to 5pm, throughout the summer season.

Some windsurfing equipment and sit on and open top kayaks are available to hire. Pedalo hire will also resume at weekends, dependent on the weather conditions.

The council took the difficult decision in June to temporarily suspend water sports as they were unable to provide adequate safety cover on the water.

But the Council is now able to offer some limited water sports at weekends.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We are delighted that water sports are back on offer at Pugneys, for residents and visitors to enjoy throughout the summer.

“We do apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience.

“Everyone’s safety is paramount, and now we can enjoy the excellent activities on offer with adequate safety cover on the water.”

The water sports offer is set to complement the activities taking place at Pugneys this summer.

A family fun day is taking place on Monday, August 7, 1pm to 4pm, with traditional family sport activities such as the sack race, three legged race, egg and spoon race and wellie wanging.

Pugneys Country Park also boosts the popular pirate-themed children’s play area and bikes are also available to hire.