‘We built some houses for Katy Perry and we liked it’

American pop star Katy Perry gave her first UK television performance in three years at last week’s Brit Awards.

And businesses at South Kirkby’s Production Park were called upon to prepare the staging for her much-awaited appearance.

The global sensation took to the stage to belt out her new single Chained To The Rhythm.

She was accompanied by backing dancers dressed as houses and giant puppet skeletons.

Production Park companies spent six days creating the set, including the 63 house costumes with LED lights illuminating them.

Project manager Toby Van Hay said: “It is always great to work on high calibre projects and this was no exception.

“Katy Perry on the Brit Awards is a huge deal and we made sure we completed the project on time and at top quality.”

Four staff from set designers Perry Scenic worked on the staging, alongside members of companies Litestructures and Advanced Profiling Services.

Students from Backstage Academy, which runs training courses for the live events industry, also helped out.

Hannah Whitfield, of Perry Scenic, said: “There’s always something immensely rewarding about seeing a project through from the initial drawings to it’s completion.

“But to see your efforts broadcasted on something as renowned as the Brits and seeing them animated by Katy Perry’s team of dancers only made the result even more gratifying.”

Pretty Scenic also provided the set for Katy Perry’s performance of Dark Horse at the Brits in 2014.