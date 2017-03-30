We need your nominations

The Community Foundation for Wakefield District, in partnership with the Express, is still asking local residents to nominate their favourite volunteer.

The Community Heroes initiative will be recognising unpaid workers from across the district.

Recently, the foundation has been helping local volunteer-led organisations by distributing £19,631 from the final tranche of 2015-2017 Comic Relief funding for Wakefield. The five beneficiaries were Eastmoor Community Gardens, Wakefield Whirlwinds Wheelchair Basketball Club, Groundwork, Wakefield, St Catherine’s Church and Urban Dance Theory.

Steve Greatorex who runs the Whirlwinds is one of the city’s most committed volunteers and has developed his players talents so much so that one of the club’s members was part of the UK team to the Rio Para-Olympics.

Nominations for the awards scheme are already coming in on a daily basis, and people are being urged to enter now to ensure selfless and dedicated volunteers who deserve recognition are not left out.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Unity Works, Westgate, on Friday, June 9.

The closing date for nominations is April 17. An awards panel will then assess all the applications and finalise a shortlist.

Nominees must be unpaid volunteers, be delivering something extraordinary, regularly going beyond the call of duty and have a recognised track record in their activity. They must reside and/or work within the Wakefield district, be aged 16 or over and be nominated by an individual or organisation that they have been active with.

Visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/blog/2017/03/do-you-know-a-local-hero or fill in the form below to nominate.