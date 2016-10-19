‘We won’t be the ones to blink first’

Campaigners have stepped up their fight against plans that could see trains thundering through their village on a new high speed rail route.

Crofton Against HS2 Group held a public meeting on Friday, which included a presentation from MP Jon Trickett, to discuss the proposed HS2 route.

They say Crofton has been unnecessarily targeted in the fresh HS2 plans, released in July, which propose a new track through the village and a train depot.

More than 300 people packed into Crofton Community Centre in Wakefield on Friday to discuss the campaign against the proposals. Jonathan Pile, chairman of Crofton Against HS2, said: “We are fighting this proposed route tooth and nail.

“They will not take this line through Crofton. We won’t be the ones who blink first.

“People are extremely angry and they are extremely fearful.”

MP Jon Trickett has backed the campaign and told the meeting he was seeking a meeting with Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling.

Mr Pile has compiled a report, with other campaign groups fighting the plans, which he has now sent to Yorkshire councils and MPs.

Mr Pile added: “There has already been an effect on the house prices in Crofton and people’s lives.

“This is really having a big impact on people.

“We are disgusted at the way we have been treated.”

The new route aims to cut journey times on services heading to Leeds, York and Newcastle.

HS2 bosses also say the revised route will reduce the cost of the project by around £1bn.

The campaign group is now organising a protest march in London to Downing Street and the Department for Transport next month.