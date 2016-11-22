WEATHER: River and beck levels dropping after torrential rain

River levels around Wakefield and upstream are now steadily falling after the recent heavy rainfall, the Environment Agency has said.

The Calder is likely to be peaking in the Methley area over the coming hours, before starting to fall later in the day.

Levels on Ings Beck and its tributaries, and also Oakenshaw Beck have been falling steadily overnight following the intense rain.

However, levels remain relatively high and the becks may respond temporarily to further showers passing through the area this morning.

The Environment Agency anticipates removing this flood alert later today.

After today, levels should starting to return to normal levels for the time of year with no further significant rainfall expected over the coming days.