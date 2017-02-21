WEATHER WARNING: 80mph gales coming our way

Gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit Yorkshire on Thursday as Storm Doris arrives on UK shores.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for high winds in the entire region throughout the day, including a period where the gusts could reach 70-80mph.

Forecasters have advised that damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies, disruptions to travel networks and flying debris are all likely.

The winds will be accompanied by heavy rain with the possibility of snow on higher ground as the weather system heads east.

A yellow warning is in place for snow in North Yorkshire on Thursday, with around 10cm expected to fall.