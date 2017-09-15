West Yorkshire Police urge people to remain 'vigilant' as terror threat level rises to critical

West Yorkshire Police has urged people in the region to be "vigilant and report any suspicious activity" after a terror blast in London as the threat level has risen to the highest it can be.

The explosion which occurred on the Parsons Green Underground Station this morning, leading to 29 people receiving hospital treatment, has been declared a terrorist incident.

A manhunt is under way in the capital and the public are being urged to remain calm but alert.

The UK threat level has tonight been raised to critical - the highest level - meaning an attack is thought to be imminent, according to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster tonight said: “There is currently an increased police presence in London as a result of this incident and this position is being replicated in the West Yorkshire area. This remains under constant review in line with the ongoing investigation.

“The tragic events in London and Manchester in recent months remind us that an attack can occur at any time or place and without warning.

“Members of the public are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behaviour or concerns to police.

“If you have any concerns or see anything suspicious I would urge you to report it immediately to the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”