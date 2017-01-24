West Yorkshire Vegan Festival set to round-off Veganuary with a bang

Hundreds of vegans are set to descend on West Yorkshire as the county hosts its inaugural vegan festival.

The West Yorkshire Vegan Festival takes place in Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday with dozens of stalls, hot and cold food, talks, films and even a vegan bar.

The event is organised by Farplace Animal Rescue to raise funds for the shelter, as well as to promote veganism and give vegans the chance to socialise and stock up on goodies.

It also comes on the last weekend of Veganuary, a month-long campaign encouraging people to try going vegan or reduce their meat and dairy intake.

Event manager Kerri Turner: “This is a great chance for vegans to come along, meet people, find out information, try some great food and drink, and sample new products.

“But everyone is welcome, especially vegetarians and meat-eaters who are interested in trying something new and finding out more about veganism.”

As well as a variety of stalls, there will be documentary screenings - including the ground-breaking Cowspiracy, which lifts the lid on modern animal farming - and a programme of talks.

These include a talk on sports performance and the vegan diet by Gogs Davies of Vegan Runners UK, and one on “dispelling the myth of the evil grey squirrel”.

The West Yorkshire Vegan Festival runs from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday January 28. Tickets cost £2 in advance or £2.50 on the day, and children get in free.

To book tickets in advance, visit www.westyorkshireveganfestival.com/tickets.html. More information is also available via the event’s Facebook page.