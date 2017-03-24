White Rose Centre celebrates 20 Years with birthday bonanza

White Rose Shopping Centre is celebrating its 20th birthday with a bang this weekend, with a weekend of special entertainment, offers, bloggers’ fashion inspiration, and surprise treats for shoppers.

In celebration of the opening its doors on March 25 1997, White Rose is hosting a centre-wide street party where shoppers can laugh out loud at amusing and awesome entertainment, plus fill up on sweets at its one-day-only free pick and mix stands.

Top Leeds bloggers will also be displaying their favourite fashion looks for just £97 each to celebrate 1997, visitors will be enjoying a uniquely 1997-inspired playlist, and hashtag printers will be on-hand to take home a memento of the day.

A special logo for the occasion has also been created by 10-year-old Alfred of Asquith Primary School, which will be displayed on bunting and flags around the centre.

To extend the fun even further, White Rose is laying on a VIP Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday, 26 March, hosting an exclusive group of Leeds Mums for a roast dinner right in the Central Atrium. In addition, there will be mini surprises and special offers throughout the day.

White Rose’s 20th birthday marks an exciting time for the centre, with the upcoming opening of its new leisure extension which includes six new restaurants and an 11-screen IMAX Cineworld multiplex, plus fashion and homeware retailer Next’s £6 million investment into the centre for the opening of its flagship Yorkshire store.

Steven Foster, General Manager of White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of White Rose, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a weekend full of fun with our local community? There’s going to be plenty of treats, and a few surprises along the way…

“We’ve been proud to offer something for everyone under our roof for these two decades, and the opening of our new leisure extension will provide even more choice for visitors. Here’s to the next 20 years of White Rose.”