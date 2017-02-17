Why Yorkshire could be warmer than parts of Spain this weekend

Spring will be in the air this weekend as temperatures rise in Yorkshire thanks to a tropical wind warming the county.

The mercury will rise through the weekend and peak on Monday with potential highs of 16C anticipated around some coastal cities.

That would make England hotter than Madrid, the Spanish capital.

A Met Office spokesman said: “hotter air will blow up from the tropical areas of the Atlantic.”

“The weather will start to heat up on Saturday, it may cool on Sunday, and peak in the midteens on Monday.

“The east will have the best of the sunshine and drier conditions and the west will be wetter and windier.”

The full forecast for Yorkshire This Evening and Tonight:

Cloud cover should generally increase during the evening and overnight, bringing the chance of a little light rain in places. Milder than of late given the cloud cover, with frost not expected. Minimum temperature 4 C.

Saturday:

While some sunny intervals are likely, the best of these should materialise early on as cloud amounts generally increase to bring a little rain at times. Feeling mild. Maximum temperature 16C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Some rain is possible at times, however it should be mostly light with some intervening sunny spells. Continuing very mild but rather windy, with overnight frost unlikely.