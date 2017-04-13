Win a first class trip to London

To celebrate the final stage of the redevelopment of Wakefield Kirkgate Station, Grand Central Rail is giving Wakefield Express readers the chance to win a trip to London.

As part of its ongoing support for the regeneration of Wakefield Kirkgate, Grand Central Rail, which operates four services a day from Wakefield Kirkgate to London Kings Cross, has unveiled a brand new First Class lounge at the station.

Tastefully furnished with a mix of vintage sofas, dining-room style chairs and high stool seating and fully equipped with power sockets, Wi-Fi, USB ports and task lighting, the lounge has been designed to provide a unique and welcoming customer experience to all First Class ticket holders.

One winner will receive a pair of return first class train tickets from Wakefield Kirkgate to London King’s Cross with Grand Central, as well as an overnight stay in a central London hotel and a complimentary coffee and cake at the first class lounge before travelling.

To be with a chance of winning, simply pick up a copy of this week’s Wakefield Express for more information.

For further information on Grand Central, visit www.grandcentralrail.com