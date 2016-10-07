Witnesses sought to dangerous driving offence

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected dangerous driving offence.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a red P reg Volkswagen Polo driving dangerously in the Sprockhoevel Way area, between Hemsworth and Upton, around 10.45pm last night (Thursday October 6).

Anyone who saw how the Polo was being driven or who has any information regarding the driver, is asked to contact PC 841 Shaw via 101 quoting incident number 13160433624.