A dog walker has been rescued after she and her pet became stuck in deep mud in a Yorkshire quarry.

The incident took place in the former quarry at Cuttlehurst in Scissett, near Huddersfield, on Wednesday morning.

The woman's golden retriever began to sink in deep mud and she tried to help the dog, only to end up becoming trapped herself.

She managed to call the police and three officers attended to pull them out.

Both the woman and her pet were unhurt.