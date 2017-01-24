Woman and girl rescued after car plunges into ditch of icy water

A woman and a three-year-old girl were rescued from a car after it overturned and plunged into a ditch filled with icy water.

The car began to fill with the ice cold water before West Yorkshire Police arrived at the scene of the incident in South Milford this morning.

Officers entered the water, at temperatures of -3 degrees, and freed the pair, who were trapped inside the car.

A spokeswoman for Pontefract Fire Station said crews were called to assist at Whin Lane at around 5.11am.

Police said the woman and girl were “cold, scared but safe”, as they warned motorists to be careful with the icy and foggy weather conditions this morning.