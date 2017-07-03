Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Ossett

A woman has been taken to hospital this evening after a fire broke out at a house in Ossett.

Firefighters from Dewsbury and Ossett were sent to the scene in The Hawthorns shortly before 6.30pm.

Crews wore breathing apparatus as they entered the home and found a microwave inside the kitchen was alight.

They used a hose to put out the fire and a high powered fan to clear the smoke.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also called upon for help after firefighters found two people in need of medical attention.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation, with one woman being taken to hospital by ambulance.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the fire.