Woman trapped in car after collision with HGV in Ossett

Specialist firefighters were called out to help rescue a woman after a car and HGV crashed in Ossett this afternoon (Monday).

The woman was trapped inside the car following the collision in Queen's Drive at around 3.25pm.

Members of West Yorkshire Fire Service's technical rescue unit in Cleckheaton joined crews from Ossett and Wakefield.

A spokesman said the woman had been taken to hospital by ambulance after being freed.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Council warned that the collision had caused damaged to traffic lights near the junction with the A638 Dewsbury Road.

Congestion was being reported in the area as a result, with West Yorkshire Metro warning delays to bus services were likely.