Women in Yorkshire march in solidarity with global protests against President Trump

Hundreds of women protesting against Donald Trump will march in Yorkshire today (Saturday) on the first day of his US presidency.

Marches are planned to go ahead as part of a global campaign in Leeds, York, Shipley and London throughout the day.

The women are protesting to show support on the same day as the anti-Trump Women's March in Washington DC.

Cat Crossley, co-leader of the Leeds branch of the Women's Equality Party, will be among an expected 400 women to march through Shipley from noon until 2pm today as part of the international protests.

She said: "I'm concerned that having somebody in such a position of power, constantly taking misogynistic, homophobic and racist views is damaging because it normalises those views which are detrimental and anti-progress.

"Donald Trump is going to roll back the years where we have made progress.

"I'm going to this march because I think it's time that we globally show resistance to this."

The march in Shipley, organised by the Shipley Feminist Zealots, starts in Market Square.

Elsewhere, in Leeds up to 1,000 women could march through the city centre in protest against President Trump.

Demonstrators, also joining in with the worldwide campaign, are set to begin their march at noon on Briggate in the city centre.

The series of marches across the globe come after Mr Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th US President at Capitol Hill in Washington DC yesterday (Friday).

Violent clashes broke out as protestors blocked entrances to the inauguration ceremony before banners and rallies were held in cities across the world.